Gold rate today: Yellow metal above ₹72,700 per 10 grams; Silver near ₹85,000 per kg
MCX gold price ended 0.01% lower at ₹72,722 per 10 grams. The yellow metal opened at ₹71,730 level and gained over ₹1,000 during the day to hit a high of ₹72,888 led by strong demand on account of Akshaya Tritiya.
Gold rate in India ended flat on Friday, while the international gold prices witnessed their best week in five led by weaker US jobs data this week that reinforced hopes for interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.
