Gold rate today: Yellow metal at a record high above ₹69,400; silver price surpasses ₹78,000 level on MCX
Gold price extended a record run as concerns of rising inflation boosted demand for gold as a hedge. Gold and silver prices are expected to remain volatile ahead of the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.
Gold rate today: Gold price in India hit a record high on Wednesday tracking a sharp rally in international gold prices, led by safe-haven demand, while silver prices also jumped over a percent.
