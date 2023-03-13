Gold rate today: Yellow metal extends safe haven appeal on SVB collapse2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 12:39 PM IST
- Gold rate today is in uptrend due to Signature Bank collapse after SVB crisis that has put US dollar rates under pressure, say bullion experts
Gold rate today: On account of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse followed by Signature Bank crisis, gold prices continued to attract safe haven appeal for third straight session on Monday morning deals. Gold future contract for the month of April 2023 opened upside at ₹56,667 per 10 gm but witnessed profit booking triggered and the precious yellow metal price hit intraday low of ₹56,412 per 10 gm levels. However, the precious bullion metal remained higher from its Friday close of ₹56,150 levels. In international spot market, gold price today is quoting 0.65 per cent higher at around $1,880 per ounce levels.
