Gold rate today: Yellow metal extends safe haven appeal on SVB collapse

According to commodity market experts, gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹55,700 per 10 gm levels whereas it is facing hurdle at ₹57,500 per 10 gm levels. They said that gold price has been ascending after the SVB collapse that got further momentum after the news break of Signature Bank collapse. After Silicon Valley Bank crisis, US non-farm payroll data provided support to gold price rally on the weekend session. Experts maintained that gold prices are expected to continue attracting safe haven appeal in near term and it may go up to $1,920 per ounce levels ahead of US CPI data release this week.