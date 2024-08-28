Gold Rate Today: Gold prices traded lower on MCX on Wednesday tracking weakness in international bullion prices amid an uptick in US dollar. Silver prices also declined nearly half a percent on the domestic bourse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MCX gold rate fell by ₹201, or 0.28%, to ₹71,921 per 10 grams, while silver price traded lower by ₹388, or 0.44%, to ₹87,950 per kg.

International gold prices slipped as the dollar rose, while investors awaited a key US inflation report due this week for more clarity on the size of a likely September rate cut, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,514.11 per ounce. Bullion hit a record high of $2,531.60 on August 20. US gold futures were down 0.2% to $2,549.00.

The dollar index gained 0.1%, diminishing gold’s attractiveness for foreign currency holders.

“Comex gold eased this morning as investors awaited fresh cues on the scale of the Fed's interest rate cut. Nonetheless there is uncertainty over speed and frequency of a rate cut this year. Markets are looking forward to a slew of economic data this week, including the PCE index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, and the second estimates of Q2 GDP figures," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Currencies & Commodities at Reliance Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traders have fully priced in a US Federal Reserve easing for next month, with a 67% chance of a 25-basis-point cut and about 33% chance of a bigger 50-bps reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Non-yielding bullion tends to thrive in a low-interest-rate environment.

Additionally, Market participants also await the release of the US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data on Friday.

“Dovish statements from Fed officials, who have highlighted rising risks to the labour market while expressing confidence that inflation will return to target, have underpinned these expectations. Elsewhere, bullion’s safe-haven appeal has been continuously boosted by elevated tensions in the Middle East," Trivedi added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold Price Levels MCX Gold October may drop to ₹71,700 per 10 grams but the undertone is bullish and we recommend going long on every dip, Trivedi said.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, gold has support at $2,498 - $2,478 and resistance at $2,535 - $2,551. Silver has support at $29.62 - $29.45 and resistance at $30.14 - $30.34.

MCX gold support is seen at ₹71,880 - ₹71,650, with resistance at ₹72,350 - ₹72,520. MCX silver has support at ₹84,850 - ₹84,150, while resistance is at ₹85,980 - ₹86,650, Kalantri said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

