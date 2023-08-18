Gold rate today: Yellow metal gains as US dollar, yields retreat; may face resistance at ₹59,800 per 10 grams1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST
International gold rate rose from 5-month lows as the US dollar and bond yields slightly retreated from highs, making non-yielding bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.
Gold prices in India traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Friday tracking gains in international prices as the US dollar came off highs.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message