Gold rate today: Yellow metal hits new high of ₹91,423 per 10 gm as Trump’s tariffs raise safe-haven bets

  • Gold hit a record high as nervous investors rushed towards safe-haven assets on fears of widening global trade war. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,145.93 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,167.57 earlier in the session.

Ankit Gohel
Published3 Apr 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Gold rate today: Yellow metal prices hit a fresh high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91,423 on MCX.
Gold rate today: Gold prices on MCX traded half a percent higher on Thursday, tracking gains in international bullion prices, on rising safe-have demand after US President Donald Trump announced more aggressive-than-anticipated reciprocal tariffs against major trading partners.

MCX gold prices opened higher at 91,230 per 10 grams as against previous close of 90,728. MCX Silver prices opened lower at 99,658 per kg compared to previous close of 99,753. Gold prices hit a fresh high of 91,423 after opening.

At 9:10 AM, MCX gold rate was trading higher by 557, or 0.61%, at 91,285 per 10 grams. MCX silver rate was down by 1,561, or 1.56%, at 98,192 per kg.

Also Read | Trump Tariff News LIVE: US imposes 26% tariff on Indian imports

International gold hit a record high as nervous investors rushed towards safe-haven assets on fears of widening global trade war.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,145.93 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,167.57 earlier in the session. US gold futures firmed 0.1% at $3,170.70. Spot silver slipped 1.2% to $33.61 an ounce.

Trump Tariffs

Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the US and higher duties on dozens of other countries, including some of the United States' biggest trading partners, deepening the global trade war.

Trump’s administration also confirmed that his 25% global car and truck tariffs will take effect as scheduled on April 3 and that duties on automotive parts imports will be launched on May 3, Reuters reported.

The dollar index and the US 10-year bond yields slipped to 5-1/2 month lows, supporting the gold prices.

Also Read | Pharma shares rise up to 13% on Trump’s tariff exemption; Gland Pharma lead gain

Gold Price Outlook

Gold prices hit new life-time highs. Silver was also highly volatile during his tariff announcements but sell-off in the industrial metals and global equity markets unable to support silver prices, said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

“Gold has support at $3,118 - 3,095 while resistance at $3,172 - 3,190. Silver has support at $33.30 - 33.10 while resistance is at $33.80 - 34.05,” Kalantri said.

On MCX, according to him, gold prices have support at 90,480 -9 0,250 while resistance at 91,080 - 91,390. Sliver has support at 99,050 - 98,450 while resistance at 1,01,000 - 1,01,740.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market traded lower, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index falling below 23,300 level.

Catch Stock Market LIVE Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:3 Apr 2025, 09:22 AM IST
