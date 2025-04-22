Gold rate today: Yellow metal hits new peak amid Trump-Powell interest rate fued, weak US dollar rate

Gold rate today: Amid rising tension between US President Donald Trump and the US Fed chief Jerome Powell over the US Fed rate cut, MCX gold rate hit a new peak of ₹99,082 per 10 gm during morning deals on Tuesday. Weakness in the US dollar rates also supported the big upside opening of the yellow metal on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

"Gold prices extended their record-breaking rally as the fresh week kicked off with strong early buying. Comex gold approached the USD 3,400 mark, while MCX gold registered its fresh all-time highs," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

Escalating tariff tensions, concerns over the US economic outlook, and the looming US debt crisis are supporting the rally. Trivedi said that continued buying from China, global central banks, and institutional investors has added momentum to the bullish sentiment.

