Gold rate today: Following the selling pressure in the US dollar in early morning deals on Tuesday, MCX gold rates bounced back strongly after nosediving on Monday. Gold futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2025 expiry opened with an upside gap at ₹85,603 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹85,690 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. In the international market, the spot gold price is $2,896, while the COMEX gold price is$2,899 per troy ounce.