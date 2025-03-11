Mint Market

Gold rate today: Yellow metal jumps on weak US dollar. US inflation, Fed rate cut in focus

  • Gold price today: MCX gold rate today opened with an upside gap at 85,603 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of 85,690 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell

Asit Manohar
Published11 Mar 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Gold rate today: Following the selling pressure in the US dollar in early morning deals on Tuesday, MCX gold rates bounced back strongly after nosediving on Monday. Gold futures contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2025 expiry opened with an upside gap at 85,603 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of 85,690 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell. In the international market, the spot gold price is $2,896, while the COMEX gold price is$2,899 per troy ounce.

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 09:11 AM IST
