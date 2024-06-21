Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above ₹72,800 per 10 grams; safe-haven demand, Fed rate cut hopes to support
Gold prices rose as recent US economic data showed signs of a slowdown in the economy. Gold price outlook remains positive amid expectations of interest rate cuts by global central banks, analysts said.
Gold rate today on MCX traded higher tracking gains in international bullion prices led by safe-haven demand amid tensions in the Middle East. Gold price was also supported by increasing bets that the US Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates later this year.
