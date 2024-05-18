Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises, silver price scales above ₹91,000 per kg
Gold rate in the international market clocked second consecutive weekly gain on renewed hopes for US interest rate cuts and China’s stimulus measures. Silver price also broke the $30 barrier to hit an 11-year high.
Gold rate on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose and Silver price jumped above 91,100 level tracking gains in international bullion prices amid interest rate cut hopes.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started