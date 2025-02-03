Gold rate today: Following a strong pullback in the US dollar rates and tariff hike getting implemented in Canada and Mexico from today, the MCX gold rate came under pressure during the Opening Bell. In the early morning session, the Gold futures contract for April 2025 expiry on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened lower at ₹81,900 peer 10 gm. It touched an intraday low of ₹81,862 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the market opening. However, the precious metal witnessed value buying at the lower levels and regained the ₹82,000 mark and touched an intraday high of ₹82,284 per 10 gm.

Triggers for gold price today On why gold prices are under pressure on Monday, Anuj Gupta, Head of Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities, said, “Gold prices are under pressure as the US dollar rates have bounced back strongly from the 5-week lows. The US dollar index is close to the 110 mark, caused by the tariff hike on Canada and Mexico, which is being implemented today.”

Gold rate today: Important levels to watch Speaking on the key levels regarding MCX gold rate today, Jateen Trivedi, VP — Research for Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The expected range for MCX gold rate today is ₹80,500 per 10 gm to ₹83,000, excluding any duty-related adjustments."

According to the All India Sarafa Association, gold price in Delhi hit a new peak of ₹84,900 on 31 January 2025. The association said that the gold price rally was driven by robust domestic demand and strong global cues.

After hitting a new high of ₹84,900 in Delhi on the last session of the previous month, the yellow metal rallied by ₹5,510 or 7 per cent since January 1, when it traded at ₹79,390 per 10 grams in the local market.

(With inputs from PTI)