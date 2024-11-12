Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades near 1-month low, silver slips below ₹90,000 per kg

  Gold rate today: Gold prices hovered near a one-month low while investors awaited key US economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials, seeking greater clarity on the future trajectory of interest rates.

Ankit Gohel
12 Nov 2024
Gold rate today: US dollar held near a four-month high, driven by investor optimism regarding the incoming Donald Trump administration.
Gold rate today: Gold prices on MCX inched higher Tuesday after a sharp slump seen in the previous session. International bullion prices also gained, but hovered near a one-month low, while investors awaited key US economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials, seeking greater clarity on the future trajectory of interest rates.

At 9:20 am, MCX gold prices gained 119, or 0.16%, to 75,470 per 10 grams, while silver price rose by 18, or 0.02%, to 89,200 per kg. Meanwhile on Monday, gold rate plunged 2.53%, while silver declined 2.35%.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.2% at $2,624.17 per ounce, after hitting its lowest since October 10 on Monday, while the US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,630.10.

The US dollar held near a four-month high, driven by investor optimism regarding the incoming Donald Trump administration. A stronger dollar typically makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, potentially reducing demand and exerting downward pressure on its price.

“Gold and silver prices may get a technical support at these level on an intraday basis. We may see gold price recover towards 75,700, while silver seems to be in oversold territory and may not fall below 88,500. Hence, buy on drop strategy is suggested today,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.

According to Kedia, support for MCX gold price is at 74,940 level and resistance is placed at 75,880 level. Silver may find support at 88,400 and resistance at 90,800 level.

Market participants focus will be on the US Consumer Price Index data for October on Wednesday, Producer Price Index and weekly jobless claims on Thursday, followed by retail sales and industrial production on Friday.

Additionally, numerous US Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, are scheduled to speak this week, potentially offering further guidance on monetary policy.

The market's expectations for a December interest rate cut have shifted recently. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the probability of a rate cut has decreased to approximately 65%, down from nearly 80% a week ago.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 09:25 AM IST
