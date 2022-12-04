Gold rates climb to 5-week high. Should you buy in this rally?5 min read . Updated: 04 Dec 2022, 06:16 AM IST
- Gold rates have support at ₹52,000 and resistance at ₹56,000 levels, say experts
Gold rate today: It was another week of impressive gains for precious metal as prices climbed to five-week highs, rising by around 1.40 per cent at the domestic markets. Gold future contract for February 2023 ended at ₹53,393 per 10 gm levels, ₹853 higher from its last week close of ₹52,540 levels. Spot gold price closed at $1,797 per ounce, 2.45 per cent higher from its last week close price of $1,754 per ounce levels.