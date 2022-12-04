Gold rates climb to 5-week high. Should you buy in this rally?

The Religare expert went on to add that among key economic data during the week, the US manufacturing activity swung to a contraction in November for the first time in two and a half years. However, the monthly jobs report has been quite upbeat where the US economy added 263,000 jobs in November as compared to expectations for a 200,000 jobs addition. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7 per cent, while the average hourly earnings rose by 0.6 per cent much more than expected, which is a major contributor to the price pressures in the economy. The tightness in the labor market has yet again raised concerns that the Fed will keep interest rates elevated for a long time in its attempt to curb inflation.