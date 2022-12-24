Gold rates continue to rally on rising Covid-19 cases. Good time to buy?6 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 06:32 AM IST
- Gold rates have risen for eighth week in a row
Gold rate today: On account of ease in dollar index and rising Covid-19 cases, gold price continue to rally on eights week in a row. Gold future contract for February 2023 ended at ₹54,561 per 10 gm on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), clocking weekly gain of ₹236 per 10 gm. In international market, spot gold price finished at $1,797 per ounce, around $5 per ounce higher from its last Friday close.
