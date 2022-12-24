Gold rates continue to rally on rising Covid-19 cases. Good time to buy?

According to commodity market experts, gold prices are rising due to renewed Covid fear and ease in dollar index. They said that fear of global economic recession has also eased after expansion in the US economy. However, they maintained that volume in gold prices are expected to remain muted and hence yellow metal prices are expected to remain 'sideways to positive' in near term. They said that spot gold price may remain range-bound in $1,780 to $1,820 zone whereas in domestic market, gold rates are expected to trade in ₹54,000 to ₹55,000 zone. Experts advised investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy for short term and asked traders to avoid taking short position in gold as the precious metal may emerge an 'investor's haven' if Covid cases continue to rise in near term.