Gold rates dip ahead of US Fed meeting. Is it an opportunity for bargain buyers?4 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 06:30 AM IST
- Gold rates today is mainly driven by the speculations on US Fed meeting, believe experts
Gold rates today in domestic and international market is under the heat of profit-booking. In the week gone by, gold rates on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) lost ₹507 per 10 gm or 1 per cent on Friday session and ended at ₹50,230 levels whereas spot gold price nosedived 1.07 per cent and closed at $1,644 per ounce levels.