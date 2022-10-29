Gold rates dip ahead of US Fed meeting. Is it an opportunity for bargain buyers?

Gold prices erased all the gains witnessed during the prior week to close in the negative territory by 0.78 percent. Monthly basis, the consolidation phase continues in the domestic markets while in the international markets, it was the seventh consecutive month of losses for the yellow metal. The key highlight was the broad-based decline in the dollar index during the first half of the week which buoyed risk sentiments, and also lent support to gold prices. The dismal US housing market data led to strong chatter that the US Fed is likely to slow down the pace of its rate hike campaign, prompting a downward drift in the dollar index.

