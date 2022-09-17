Gold rate dips ahead of US Fed meeting. Should buy in this correction?

According to commodity market experts, gold price is expected to remain range-bound with negative bias till US Fed meeting scheduled next week. They said that spot gold price is currently trading in the range of $1,640 to $1,685 per ounce levels. On breaching the lower levels in spot market, the yellow metal has next support placed at $1,610 per ounce levels whereas on the upper side, the precious bullion has next hurdle placed at $1,710 levels. Hence, short range of spot gold price till US Fed meeting would be $1,640 to $1,685 whereas broader range of gold rates would be $1,610 to $1,710 per ounce levels. On MCX, immediate support for gold rates are placed at ₹48,800 whereas strong support is at ₹48,300 per 10 gm while immediate hurdle for MCX gold price is placed at ₹49,700 whereas strong hurdle is now placed at ₹50,200 per 10 gm levels.