Gold rates dip from week's highs. Is it an opportunity for bargain buyers?

Speaking on gold price outlook, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "There can be a decline in prices towards ₹51,500 per 10 gm mark which shall act as good support area and attract buying interest. In the international markets too, the level of $1785 per ounce mark is acting as a stiff hurdle, and prices look poised to test lower levels of around $1,700 per ounce. Market participants are now looking forward to the key US jobs report for November, which will provide further cues before the December policy meeting of the US Fed and shall set the course for gold prices in the near-term."