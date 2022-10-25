Gold rates fall for second day in a row, silver prices tumble

Gold rates fall for second day in a row, silver prices tumble1 min read . 05:39 PM IST
- Gold price outlook: Bullion can stay positive as long as ₹49800 is held in MCX and on upside 50550-50750 will be supply points, says analyst
Gold prices in India dipped for the second day in a row, pressured by softer global rates. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.13% to ₹50,516 per 10 gram while silver futures fell 1% to ₹57,151 per kg. In international markets, gold prices fell today but bullion's losses were capped by expectations that the US central bank may hit pause on its rapid rate hike trajectory. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,640.90 per ounce.
Spot silver fell 2.2% to $18.84 per ounce, platinum dropped 1.4% to $911.49, while palladium rose 0.2% to $1,971.19.
“Bullion is seen under pressure. Spot gold dipped, while spot silver plunged over two per cent as the U.S. dollar strengthened. Similar moves were seen in MCX platform as well," domestic brokerage Geojit said in a note.
Gold is likely to hold a relatively narrow range as the dollar is also expected to stabilize as the next Federal Reserve meeting approaches, say analysts.
Analysts are also expecting a jumbo hike of 75 basis points from the ECB on Thursday, even as many economists now reckon a recession has begun in the euro region.
The Federal Reserve and central banks around the world have been raising interest rates to tame inflation. . The U.S. government will release its third-quarter gross domestic product report on Thursday.
Fed officials have entered a blackout period ahead of the central bank’s meeting next week, where it’s expected to raise rates 75 basis points. Investors are starting to speculate that the central bank may be approaching the end of its aggressive tightening campaign.
“Some sense of political stability returned to the UK as Mr. Sunak was appointed the PM of the country. This helped the GBP to appreciate against the dollar and ensured the dollar index was below the level of 112" IFA Global said in a note. Gains in the dollar make bullion unattractive for overseas buyers.
Meanwhile, speculation grew about a potentially more dovish Fed despite U.S. inflation remaining hot. Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield gold.
"Gold can stay positive as long as ₹49800 is held in MCX and on upside 50550-50750 will be supply points," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities. (With Agency Inputs)
