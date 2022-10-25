Gold rates fall for second day in a row, silver prices tumble

Gold prices in India dipped for the second day in a row, pressured by softer global rates. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.13% to ₹50,516 per 10 gram while silver futures fell 1% to ₹57,151 per kg. In international markets, gold prices fell today but bullion's losses were capped by expectations that the US central bank may hit pause on its rapid rate hike trajectory. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,640.90 per ounce.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}