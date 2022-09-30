Gold rates fall 2,000 in three months, all eyes on festive demand in India

“COMEX gold is trading higher in line with softer US Dollar Index and steady US treasury yields. Gold had slipped to more than two-year lows earlier in the week when dollar had fresh two decade high near 114.5 pushing gold prices towards $1600/oz. However, sharp dollar weakness in the last two sessions has pushed the bullion higher. We expect gold prices to trade sideways to higher as markets remain cautious ahead of key inflation figures from the Eurozone," said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.