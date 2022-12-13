Gold rates in India hover near 9-month highs, silver prices jump2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 05:17 PM IST
- In India, gold rates are up ₹3,500 per 10 gram in past six weeks.
Gold rates in India edged higher, nearing 9-month highs, while silver also rose, tracking firm global rates. On MCX, gold futures were up 0.3% to ₹54,310 per 10 gram while silver rose 0.4% to ₹68,072 per kg. In global markets, gold remained in a narrow range as investors were cautious ahead of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate-hike decision. Spot gold in global markets was up 0.1% at $1,783.16 per ounce while silver rose 0.2% to $23.34 per ounce.