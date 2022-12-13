Gold rates in India hover near 9-month highs, silver prices jump

"The extent of the improvement in inflation is not enough for the Fed to become dovish. However, as the economist believes that CPI is the better measure of inflation, next week’s US CPI data will be an important market mover as a softer print might support the belief that inflation is actually moderating. Immediately following the US CPI data, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will conclude its two days meeting, the last for the year. On the price front COMEX Gold is still holding the double top resistance at $1825/oz. A sustained break above $1825/oz on closing might push the price further higher Support near $1778/oz below which we can conclude a temporary top near $1825," Kotak Securities said in a note.