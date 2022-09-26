Gold rates in India move into discount for first time in a month2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 12:50 PM IST
- Gold rates in India today remained near six-month lows
In India, prices in India traded at a discount to official prices for the first time in four weeks. Gold dealers in India were last week offering a discount of up to $2.5 an ounce over official domestic prices down from the last week's premium of $3, Reuters reported. Gold rates in India include 15% import duty and 3% GST. Gold struggled in Indian markets today as international rates hovered near two and a half year lows. On MCX, gold futures edged lower to near six-month lows of ₹49,295 per 10 gram, before paring some losses. Silver futures however fell sharply to ₹55714 per kg, down about 1%.