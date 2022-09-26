Gold rates in India move into discount for first time in a month

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said: “COMEX gold slipped below $1650/oz, lowest since April 2020 as stronger dollar and higher treasury yields dampened demand for the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield has come close to 2010 high in reaction to Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening stance. The US dollar is trading strong this morning however we need to see whether it sustains above the resistance zone of 110.50-111 for this week. Gold has moved below the crucial support of $1670 and is sustaining below the same. Although it might attract buying at lower levels a sustained rise is unlikely until the US dollar reverses from the top." (With Agency Inputs)