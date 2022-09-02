Gold rates in India near lowest in 3 months

Gold rates in India remained near three-month lows tracking a weak global trend in precious metals. On MCX, gold futures fell to ₹50,050 per 10 gram in early trade, before recovering slightly to ₹50184. Silver edged higher to ₹52807 per kg. Gold remained weak in international markets and traded below the key level of $1,700 per ounce. A rally in US dollar and firm US bond yields have put pressure on precious metals. Traders are awaiting key US jobs data, due later today, which could provide further clues on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike.

