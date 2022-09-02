Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Gold rates in India near lowest in 3 months

Gold rates in India near lowest in 3 months

Gold rates in India were at 50,100 levels per 10 gram while silver edged higher to 52807 per kg
2 min read . 12:58 PM ISTLivemint

  • Gold prices in India struggled to hold the 50,000 mark while silver rates hovered near multi-year lows

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold rates in India remained near three-month lows tracking a weak global trend in precious metals. On MCX, gold futures fell to 50,050 per 10 gram in early trade, before recovering slightly to 50184. Silver edged higher to 52807 per kg. Gold remained weak in international markets and traded below the key level of $1,700 per ounce. A rally in US dollar and firm US bond yields have put pressure on precious metals. Traders are awaiting key US jobs data, due later today, which could provide further clues on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike.

Gold rates in India remained near three-month lows tracking a weak global trend in precious metals. On MCX, gold futures fell to 50,050 per 10 gram in early trade, before recovering slightly to 50184. Silver edged higher to 52807 per kg. Gold remained weak in international markets and traded below the key level of $1,700 per ounce. A rally in US dollar and firm US bond yields have put pressure on precious metals. Traders are awaiting key US jobs data, due later today, which could provide further clues on the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said: “COMEX gold trades little changed near $1710/oz as the US dollar index and bond yields stalled after recent rise. Market players are now positioning for US non-farm payrolls report which may help form expectations for Fed’s monetary policy. "

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said: “COMEX gold trades little changed near $1710/oz as the US dollar index and bond yields stalled after recent rise. Market players are now positioning for US non-farm payrolls report which may help form expectations for Fed’s monetary policy. "

"The recent move shows that one jobs reading may not be enough to shift Fed’s tightening stance so we may not see much reaction unless the jobs report disappoints significantly. A weaker report could result in some correction in the US dollar lending support to commodities at large hence one should be cautious in creating fresh shorts," he added.

"The recent move shows that one jobs reading may not be enough to shift Fed’s tightening stance so we may not see much reaction unless the jobs report disappoints significantly. A weaker report could result in some correction in the US dollar lending support to commodities at large hence one should be cautious in creating fresh shorts," he added.

Traders anticipate another large 75 basis points rate rise to contain price pressures at Fed's next policy decision meeting September 20-21. So far this week, gold is down over 2% in international markets.

Traders anticipate another large 75 basis points rate rise to contain price pressures at Fed's next policy decision meeting September 20-21. So far this week, gold is down over 2% in international markets.

Gold Price Technical Outlook

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd said: "The yellow metal has remained firmly in the red for the third consecutive week and is on track for the fifth straight month of losses, down almost 12% since April. Fundamentals remain negative for the metal, while bearish technical studies add to the weak structure.

Gold Price Technical Outlook

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd said: "The yellow metal has remained firmly in the red for the third consecutive week and is on track for the fifth straight month of losses, down almost 12% since April. Fundamentals remain negative for the metal, while bearish technical studies add to the weak structure.

However, “due to oversold conditions, some amount of consolidation could be seen in the gold prices going ahead. The Euro zone inflation hit a record 9.1% in August and, hence the ECB could also start raising interest rates to control inflation. However, the U.S. ADP non-farm employment data released on Wednesday was below expectations and supported gold prices at lower levels," he added.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

However, “due to oversold conditions, some amount of consolidation could be seen in the gold prices going ahead. The Euro zone inflation hit a record 9.1% in August and, hence the ECB could also start raising interest rates to control inflation. However, the U.S. ADP non-farm employment data released on Wednesday was below expectations and supported gold prices at lower levels," he added.

“Gold has support at $1698-1684, while resistance is at $1722-1735. Silver has support at $17.55-17.40, while resistance is at $18.25-18.42. In rupee terms gold has support at 50,050–49,840, while resistance is at 50,520–50,740. Silver has support at Rs52,550-52,120, while resistance is at 53,580–53,910."

“Gold has support at $1698-1684, while resistance is at $1722-1735. Silver has support at $17.55-17.40, while resistance is at $18.25-18.42. In rupee terms gold has support at 50,050–49,840, while resistance is at 50,520–50,740. Silver has support at Rs52,550-52,120, while resistance is at 53,580–53,910."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.