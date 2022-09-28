Gold rates in India today fall to near 7-month lows, silver tumbles

Gold prices fell to near 7-month lows in Indian markets in tandem with selling pressure in precious metals across the globe. On MCX, gold futures fell 0.5% to ₹49,081 per 10 gram while silver tumbled 0.7% to below ₹55,000 per kg levels. In global markets, sport gold was down 0.3% to $1,624.12 per ounce, near its two-year lows. A strong dollar and higher US Treasury yields, both of which climbed to multi-year peaks, put pressure on the yellow metal. Spot silver hit a three-week low and was last down 1.4% at $18.17 per ounce.

