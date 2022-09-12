Gold rates in India today near lowest in a month but silver prices rise2 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 12:45 PM IST
- Analysts say gold rates may struggle ahead of Fed's meeting later this month
Gold prices in India traded near one-month lows when MCX futures fell 0.2% to ₹50,436 per 10 gram. Silver futures however rose 0.7% to ₹55,417 per kg. In global markets, gold remained flat ahead of key US inflation reading. Spot gold traded held its ground at $1,714.41 per ounce while silver rose 0.7% to $18.91 per ounce. Gold got a boost as the the dollar index hovered close to its lowest level in nearly two weeks.