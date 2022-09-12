Gold prices in India traded near one-month lows when MCX futures fell 0.2% to ₹50,436 per 10 gram. Silver futures however rose 0.7% to ₹55,417 per kg. In global markets, gold remained flat ahead of key US inflation reading. Spot gold traded held its ground at $1,714.41 per ounce while silver rose 0.7% to $18.91 per ounce. Gold got a boost as the the dollar index hovered close to its lowest level in nearly two weeks.

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, said gold is flat as support from weaker US dollar, China’s virus concerns and Europe’s energy crisis is countered by monetary tightening stance of Fed and other central banks, continuing ETF outflows and concerns about Chinese consumer demand.

“Gold has once again bounced back after taking support near $1700/oz but may struggle with Fed’s continuing emphasis on aggressive tightening," he added.

The US Consumer Price Index data is due tomorrow and could offer cues on the size of Fed's rate hike. Analysts expect August numbers to come in at 8.1%, slower than 8.5% print for July. The markets are largely expecting the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points this month. The bank's policymaking committee meets on September 20-21.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and boosts the dollar, in which gold is priced.

“Concerns about Chinese consumer demand are high as virus related restrictions have hampered economic activity. Monetary tightening by major central banks is also negative for gold as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the metal. The recent correction in energy and commodity prices has also eased inflation concerns to some extent reducing gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. Gold is seeing some buying interest amid correction in the US dollar and while we may see some extended gains, upside is still limited given Fed’s continuing emphasis on aggressive rate hikes to control inflation," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

Gold Technical Outlook

“Gold has support at $1716-1702, while resistance is at $1735-1744. Silver has support at $18.45-18.28, while resistance is at $18.95-19.15. In rupee terms, gold has support at ₹50,270–49,980, while resistance is at ₹50,780–50,940. Silver has support at ₹54,550-54,120, while resistance is at ₹55,780–56,110," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. (With Agency Inputs)