Gold rates in India today near lowest in a month but silver prices rise

“Concerns about Chinese consumer demand are high as virus related restrictions have hampered economic activity. Monetary tightening by major central banks is also negative for gold as it increases the opportunity cost of holding the metal. The recent correction in energy and commodity prices has also eased inflation concerns to some extent reducing gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. Gold is seeing some buying interest amid correction in the US dollar and while we may see some extended gains, upside is still limited given Fed’s continuing emphasis on aggressive rate hikes to control inflation," Kotak Securities said in a recent note.

