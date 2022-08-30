Gold rates in India today near lowest in a month, silver prices slump2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 12:28 PM IST
- Gold rates today: According to analysts, the yellow metal will take cues from dollar movement in the short term
Gold in India prices were near the lowest in a month as the yellow metal remained under pressure. On MCX, gold futures were down 0.23% to ₹51,132 per 10 gram while silver futures were down 0.5% to ₹54,988 per kg. In global markets, gold slipped today as the US dollar strengthened. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,734.59 per ounce. The dollar index rose 0.1%, after easing off a two-decade peak hit on Monday.