Gold rates in India today near lowest in a month, silver prices slump

Pritam Patnaik, Head - Commodities, HNI and NRI Acquisitions, Axis Securities, said: “Profit booking in the greenback led to a brief respite in gold prices in yesterday’s day of trade. The US dollar retreated against the euro, as the ECB indicated that it will continue with more aggressive rate hikes, than initially thought. The prospects for gold don’t look too bright as an extremely hawkish Fed is going to go ahead with its aggressive rate hike plans, with an aim to bring inflation close to 2%, which is still a long way off. They seem to have sacrificed economic growth for inflation control, which says a lot about their resolve."