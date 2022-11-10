Gold rates in India today surge to highest in 2 months, silver prices rise

A softer US inflation print might be supportive for gold prices as lower inflation could prompt Fed to slow down its rate hike pace, say analysts. “Additionally, several Federal Reserve members are in favor of a smaller interest rate hikes. Investment demand was muted as indicated by SPR gold holdings that was unchanged yesterday after 2.9 tonnes of inflow on Tuesday. On the price action front $1687/ounce has now become the support," Kotak Securities said in a note.