Gold rate jumps 25% in YTD. Is it the right time to buy gold in current rally?

Gold has shown exceptional performance in the first four months of 2025, surging nearly 25 per cent year-to-date (YTD) and reaching record highs on both the MCX and COMEX exchanges. This sharp rally is attributed to a combination of heightened geopolitical risks, trade tensions—particularly between the U.S. and China—and a surge in safe-haven demand from both institutional and retail investors.

Advertisement

According to experts, the outlook for gold remains constructive. Persistent trade tensions, inflationary pressures, and central bank gold purchases are expected to continue supporting prices.

Gold has shown exceptional performance in the first four months of 2025, surging nearly 25 per cent year-to-date (YTD) and reaching record highs on both the MCX and COMEX exchanges. This sharp rally is attributed to a combination of heightened geopolitical risks, trade tensions—particularly between the U.S. and China—and a surge in safe-haven demand from both institutional and retail investors.

According to experts, the outlook for gold remains constructive. Persistent trade tensions, inflationary pressures, and central bank gold purchases are expected to continue supporting prices.

"In an environment dominated by policy uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and volatile geopolitics, gold continues to be a beacon of stability. As central banks bolster their reserves and investors seek safety, we believe gold will remain a favoured asset. Barring any significant resolution in global trade tensions, we maintain a ‘buy on dips’ view from a medium to long-term perspective,” said Navneet Damani, Grp Sr. Vice President, Head Commodity & Currency Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Advertisement

Is it right time to invest in gold? NS Ramaswamy - Head of Commodities at Ventura says that buying gold in the current rally is not recommended.

“Opportunities to buy would be thrown open in the short- term only on price corrections. The levels sought for buying could be $3150 and $3080. Medium-term of 6 to 8 months an upside potential is still intact for levels of $3450 to $3550. The present rally in the short term is debatable as every rise gives a potential profit-booking and price correction,” Ramaswamy said.

He further added that the rally seemingly is at its peak, overallocation to gold is not recommended. Any near-term rate cuts from the US FED, that’s probably got factored in the gold prices. As gold scales new highs the potential volatility throw more downside risk.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead, VT Markets, said that buying at the top is always risky as you leave yourself open to corrections on overbought technicals and potential profit taking.

Also Read | Surging gold forces retailers to sweeten deals ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

" If you are looking for short term movements, then waiting for shallow pullbacks into support areas would be a more efficient and effective strategy to buy Gold. However, if your objectives are for longer-term wealth preservation or hedging against the macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, then it would still make sense to be looking to buy Gold currently. One sensible way to do this would be to Dollar Cost Average. This would be where you buy in small chunks over a period of time, so that you get an average over that period. If Gold does pullback, you can buy more lower to reduce the average of your overall position, and if Gold continues to rise, you would have participated in the current levels to get a good price.

Advertisement