Gold rates near 9-month high. Good opportunity to buy in current rally?2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 06:19 AM IST
- Gold price may climb to ₹55,500 per 10 gm levels in near term, believe commodity market experts
Gold rates today: Despite dollar index retreating from 3 and half month lows, gold prices continue to shine unabated for the sixth consecutive week wherein prices logged gains of around 0.80 per cent in the domestic markets. Gold future contract for February 2023 on multi commodity exchange (MCX) finished at ₹54,295 levels, logging weekly gain of ₹902 per 10 gm. However, it took a breather on the international front and ended on a muted note to close at $ 1,797 per ounce levels.