Gold rates near 9-month high. Good opportunity to buy in current rally?

On triggers that may dominate gold rates in near term, commodity market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said, "The lag effect of aggressive monetary tightening by the key central banks is likely to lead to a slowdown in the global economy and the looming worries are enticing the safe-haven demand for gold. Besides, China is also gradually lifting its Covid restrictions which shall boost the demand from the world’s largest gold consumer. For the week ahead, market participants would be closely watching out for the US CPI numbers for November and the Fed’s policy meeting that will guide the trajectory for gold prices. It seems almost certain that the US central bank will hike interest rates by 50 bps at its next meeting and signal an inclination to slow down its pace of rate hikes."