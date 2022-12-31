Gold rates rise on nine-week in a row. Should you buy amid looming Covid fear?3 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 06:31 AM IST
- Gold rates have risen by near 0.75 per cent in the week gone by
Gold rate today: In the final week of 2022, gold prices continued their winning streak with gains of 0.75 per cent, ending in positive territory for nine-week in a row. Gold future contract for February 2023 on multi commodity exchange (MCX) finished at ₹54,972 per 10 gm levels while spot gold price finished the final week of 2022 at $1,822 per ounce levels.
