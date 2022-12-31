Gold rates rise on nine-week in a row. Should you buy amid looming Covid fear?

According to commodity experts, gold price rally can be attributed to three main reasons — Covid-19 concern, US Fed indicating a slower pace of interest rate hike and ease in dollar index. They said that gold price has support placed at $1,780 in international market whereas in domestic market, the precious yellow metal has immediate support placed at ₹54,300 to ₹54,400 per 10 gm levels. However, they said that overall bias for gold rates are positive and any dip in the precious bullion metal should be seen as buying opportunity as spot gold price may go up to $1,865 and $1,890 levels once it sustains above $1,820 levels. On MCX, they said that gold prices may go up to ₹55,900 levels in near term. However, they advised investors to refrain from chasing the gold price rally and maintain 'buy on dips' strategy.