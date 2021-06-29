Gold rates set to suffer biggest monthly fall in four years

In domestic market, gold futures on MCX were down 0.18% to ₹46,923 per 10 gram while silver futures were also softer at ₹67,844 per kg, down 0.44%. In Indian markets, gold is down about ₹2,300 so far this month, down about 5%. Silver has also correctly sharply this month. On MCX, futures are down about 7% or ₹5,600 so far this month.

