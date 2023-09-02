Gold rates today at four-week high. Should you buy in this rally?3 min read 02 Sep 2023, 07:19 AM IST
Gold prices surged due to weak US economic indicators and the possibility of a rate pause by the US Fed
Gold rate today: On account of weak US economic indicators creating rate pause buzz by the US Fed in upcoming September meeting, gold prices witnessed sharp upside move in the later part of the week gone by. Gold future contract for the month of October 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at 59,410 per 10 gm levels. In international market, spot gold price ended at $1,939 per ounce levels.
