Gold rate today: On account of weak US economic indicators creating rate pause buzz by the US Fed in upcoming September meeting, gold prices witnessed sharp upside move in the later part of the week gone by. Gold future contract for the month of October 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at 59,410 per 10 gm levels. In international market, spot gold price ended at $1,939 per ounce levels.

Likewise, silver prices on MCX for September expiry finished at ₹73,514 per kg levels whereas in the international spot market, silver rated ended at $24.16 per ounce levels.

According to commodity market experts, gold and silver prices have ascended due to US Ged rate paus buzz, which has been caused mainly by series of weak US economic indicators indicators. They said that both gold and silver prices are expected to remain in uptrend in near term and go up to ₹60,500 levels on MCX and at $1,980 per ounce levels in international spot market.

Reason for gold price rally

On reasons that fuelled gold price rally, Sugandha Sachdeva, Executive Director & Chief Strategist at Acme Investment Advisors said, "Gold prices witnessed a sharp upswing during the week and tested a four-week high. This rally can be attributed to a series of lackluster economic indicators from the US, igniting optimism among investors that the US Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rate stance at the forthcoming September meeting. The price of gold surged by close to 1.3%, signaling a renewed sense of strength."

"As for the key data of the week, the second estimate of US Q2 GDP data was revised downwards to 2.1% on an annual basis, in contrast to the previous estimate of 2.4%. Concurrently, private sector ADP employment figures for August displayed softness, resulting in some weakness in the dollar index and bolstering gold prices. In contrast, the PCE price index rose to 3.3% in July from 3% in June, underscoring persistent inflation. This prompted further speculation that the US central bank would uphold its hawkish stance," Acme Investment Advisors expert said.

Sugandha went on to add that towards the end of the week, the US non-farm payrolls report offered a mixed narrative citing, "While US employers added 187,000 jobs in August, surpassing expectations of 170,000 jobs, it was coupled with significant downward revisions to the July and June payrolls reports. Additionally, wage growth moderated to 4.3% from 4.4% in the prior month, though the unemployment rate inched up to 3.8% from 3.5%."

US Fed rate pause buzz

Pointing towards US Fed rate pause buzz, Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal said, "CME Fed-watch tool shows that, bets on the Fed leaving rates unchanged in September rose to nearly 91%, while bets of a pause in November rose to nearly ~60%, supporting the safe haven appeal of gold and silver." He said that broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1,930 to $1,955 and on domestic front prices could hover in the range of ₹59,000 to 59,750 could be expected.

On important levels to look at ion near term, Anuj Gupta, Head - Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, "Near term support for COMEX gold is placed at $1,900 per ounce levels whereas strong support for the precious yellow metal is placed at $1,880 levels. On the upper side, gold prices have immediate hurdle at $1,955 levels and on breaching this levels, we are expecting spot gold prices to go up to $1,980 per ounce levels."

Gold price outlook

On outlook for gold prices in near term, Sugandha Sachdeba said, "We believe that gold will overall trade with a positive bias for the week with intermittent profit booking, which can be seen as a buying opportunity as long as prices hold above the support of ₹58,500 per 10 gm. On the upside, we envisage gold reaching levels of around ₹60,000 per 10 gm and subsequently targeting ₹60,500 per 10 gm. It is important to keep an eye on forthcoming data, including US services PMI data, Trade Balance figures, and inflation data from China, all scheduled for release in the coming week."

