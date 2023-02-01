Gold rates today at life-time high after budget 2023 proposal. Buy or hold?
- Gold rates today hit a new life-time high of ₹58,060 per 10 gm on MCX
Gold rates today climbed to a new life-time high of ₹58,060 per 10 gm on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold future contract for February 2023 started rising amid budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and went on to climb to its record high by the time FM finished her speech in the parliament. Highlighting the connect between the gold price rise and FM Sitharaman's budget speech, commodity market experts said that gold price today hit new high because of the budget proposals to increase the import duty on silver Dore, bars and articles to align them with that on gold and platinum.
