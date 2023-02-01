Gold rates today at life-time high after budget 2023 proposal. Buy or hold?

On why gold prices are rallying today, Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart said, "The government of India increased the import duty on gold bars and gold Dore earlier this fiscal year to 12.5% and 11.85%. Now in the union budget for 2023, Government has decided to increase the duty on articles made therefrom to enhance the duty differential. Which will further increase the gold prices in the domestic market. And the increase of import duty on Silver Dore, bars and articles will support the silver prices in the near term. On the other hand, higher duty on precious metals will support the India Rupee."