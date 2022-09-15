Gold rates today at lowest in nearly two months after sharp fall1 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 09:09 AM IST
- Despite the dip in gold prices, investor interest has been weak
Gold prices continued to remain under pressure this week as as worse-than-expected US inflation increased expectations of a jumbo-sized increase in interest rates by the Fed next week. Gold is sensitive to US interest rates. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar. A stronger US dollar makes gold expensive for buyers holding other currencies.