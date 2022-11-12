Gold rates today at one-month high. Should you buy in this rally?4 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 06:08 AM IST
- Gold rates today are range bound and it is expected to trade in ₹51,500 to ₹53,200 range on MCX, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of US inflation recording slowest pace in nine months and cryptocurrency prices crashing to the tune of 75 per cent from its highs, gold and silver attracted strong buying interest in the week gone by, leading to sharp upside move in gold and silver prices. In the week gone by, gold price on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) finished at ₹52,331 per 10 gm levels, logging 2.80 per cent weekly gain on the domestic bourse whereas in spot market, yellow metal price ended at $1,771 per ounce levels, recording 5.42 per cent weekly rise from its last Friday close of $1,680 per ounce levels.