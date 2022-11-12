Gold rates today at one-month high. Should you buy in this rally?

According to commodity market experts, ease in pace of US inflation has raised hopes of US Fed to go dovish on interest rate hike that may put breaks on rising US dollar index. After soaring to record 20-year high, dollar index has come under pressure and it finished at 106.255 levels on Friday, logging intraday loss of 1.70 per cent. Experts said that US dollar may continue to feel the heat of selling pressure and hence one should maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in regard to gold and silver prices. They said that gold price may remain range-bound with positive bias till further trigger comes from the US Fed officials. They said that MCX gold rates may remain in the range of ₹51,500 to ₹53,000 per 10 gm whereas spot gold price may continue to remain in the range of $1,720 to $1,790 per ounce range. They said that silver rates today is also in the range of $19 to $23 levels and any dip in the white precious metal should be seen as buying opportunity by investors.