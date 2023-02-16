Gold rates today hit one month low in domestic market as fear of US economic recession eased after strong US CPI data and retail sales data. After hotter than expected US inflation data on Tuesday, US retail sales in January 2023 climbed by most in last two years, shrugging off US Fed rate hike speculations. According to bullion market experts, gold prices may further go down towards $1,800 per ounce levels in international markets whereas the precious yellow metal price may go up to ₹55,000 per 10 gm levels in domestic markets.

On why gold prices are falling, Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Fold rates today fallen at one month low in domestic markets after strong US economic date that pulled US dollar to around six week high. This put an ease on US recession fears leading to huge buying interest in the US dollar. As of now, gold price has immediate support placed at $1,830 levels in international spot market whereas $1,800 levels is expected to remain a sacrosanct support for the yellow metal. Similarly, on the higher side, yellow metal may fact resistance at $1,880 per ounce levels. So, in next one month, we can expect the yellow metal to remain in $1,800 to $1,880 range."

In domestic market, Amit Sajeja of Motilal Oswal said that gold rates today may find 'sacrosanct' support at ₹55,000 levels. However, he maintained that any dip towards these support levels should be seen as buying opportunity buy gold investors.

"Though the recent positive US economic releases and a firm US dollar continue to put pressure on the safe-haven status of gold, there are chances of a mild technical bounce-back as prices dipped to multi-week lows," said Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Expecting further dip in gold prices from current levels, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage said, "Gold price drop sharply towards $1,830 on Wednesday as US dollar regather strength and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield keeps rally, which exerting heavy pressure on Gold price. For technical aspect, RSI indicator 35 figures as of writing, keeps going South as the price continues on its downward movement in near-term. As for the Bollinger Bands, the price is falling between downward moving average and lower band, which is a typical pattern of downtrend."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.