Gold rates today at one month low on ease in US recession fears. Experts see more correction
- Gold rate today have fallen due to strong US economic data, believes commodity market experts
Gold rates today hit one month low in domestic market as fear of US economic recession eased after strong US CPI data and retail sales data. After hotter than expected US inflation data on Tuesday, US retail sales in January 2023 climbed by most in last two years, shrugging off US Fed rate hike speculations. According to bullion market experts, gold prices may further go down towards $1,800 per ounce levels in international markets whereas the precious yellow metal price may go up to ₹55,000 per 10 gm levels in domestic markets.
