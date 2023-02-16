On why gold prices are falling, Amit Sajeja, Vice President — Research at Motilal Oswal said, "Fold rates today fallen at one month low in domestic markets after strong US economic date that pulled US dollar to around six week high. This put an ease on US recession fears leading to huge buying interest in the US dollar. As of now, gold price has immediate support placed at $1,830 levels in international spot market whereas $1,800 levels is expected to remain a sacrosanct support for the yellow metal. Similarly, on the higher side, yellow metal may fact resistance at $1,880 per ounce levels. So, in next one month, we can expect the yellow metal to remain in $1,800 to $1,880 range."