Gold rates today at record high after soft US CPI data. Will momentum continue?3 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 06:27 AM IST
- Gold rates on Friday breached its previous high of ₹56,191 per 10 gm
Gold rate today: After soft US CPI data and dollar index sliding to 7-month low, gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for February 2023 breached its previous high of ₹56,191 per 10 gm and hit new high of ₹56,245 in early morning deals on Friday. However, buying on higher levels continued and gold prices on MCX once again surged and made new highs of ₹56,260 and ₹56,370 per 10 gm on the weekend session.
